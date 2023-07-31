Canzone was traded from the Diamondbacks to the Mariners on Monday along with Josh Rojas and Ryan Bliss in exchange for Paul Sewald, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Canzone is an interesting target for Seattle, as he has some Quad-A characteristics, making his big-league debut at age 25 after dominating (.354/.431/.634 slash line) in a return trip to Triple-A this season. He has a .237/.293/.368 slash line with one home run and a 19.5 percent strikeout rate in 41 MLB plate appearances. Canzone, who has played right field and designated hitter, could slot in as Seattle's primary right fielder once they unload Teoscar Hernandez, as expected.