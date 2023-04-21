Moore (oblique) told reporters that his surgically-operated core muscle wasn't feeling right coming out of his rehab appearance and that he's flying to Philadelphia to meet with his surgeon and undergo another MRI, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Moore clarified that it isn't the oblique strain that has sidelined him for the first three-plus weeks of the 2023 season but the core muscle area he underwent offseason surgery on over the winter. The infielder is expected to be a regular against left-handed pitching once he returns to the lineup -- mostly at second base -- but it's now unlikely he returns for the Mariners during their upcoming road trip as initially expected.