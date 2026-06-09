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Mariners' Emerson Hancock: Another strong performance

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Hancock (5-2) earned the win Monday against the Orioles, allowing one run on three hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out three.

Hancock continued to provide the Mariners with length, working at least five innings in each of his first 13 starts. Additionally, Monday marked his fifth consecutive outing where he gave up two runs or fewer. Aiming for his first career All-Star nod, Hancock is set to take stellar 2.74 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 73:17 K:BB across 75.2 innings into a tough road test against an upstart Nationals lineup this weekend.

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