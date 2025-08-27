default-cbs-image
The Mariners recalled Hancock from Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday.

Hancock recently moved to the bullpen at Tacoma and his stuff played up, as he averaged 97 miles per hour with his four-seamer and topped out at 99.1 mph. The righty will likely be used in low-leverage situations initially but could be entrusted with late-inning appearances before long if he gets off to a good start.

