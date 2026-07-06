Mariners' Emerson Hancock: Dazzles in sixth win

Hancock (6-4) earned the win Sunday, allowing two hits and two walks over seven scoreless innings against Toronto. He struck out five.

Hancock navigated the Toronto lineup with little resistance, as he didn't allow a hit after the second inning as part of a seven-inning shutout performance. After surrendering 11 runs across 9.1 innings in his previous two starts, the right-hander has gotten back into a rhythm by allowing just one run over 12.2 innings in his past two outings. Hancock will take a 3.23 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 92:24 K:BB across 97.2 innings (17 starts) into his next outing, tentatively scheduled for next Sunday against Tampa Bay if Seattle continues to operate with a standard six-man rotation, though a piggyback appearance remains a possibility.