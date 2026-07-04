Mariners' Emerson Hancock: Getting traditional start Sunday

Hancock will no longer piggyback Logan Gilbert against the Blue Jays on Saturday, with the former drawing the start for Sunday's series finale, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

For a second-straight week, the duo of Hancock and Gilbert will get their own traditional starts. Hancock looked good in his last outing this past Sunday against the Guardians, when he allowed one run on five hits and three walks while striking out six across 5.2 innings in a no-decision. The 27-year-old right-hander sports a 3.47 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 87:22 K:BB across 90.2 innings this season.