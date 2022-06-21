Hancock has a 1-2 record, 2.45 ERA and 0.95 WHIP across 22 innings in six starts for Double-A Arkansas this season.

Brent Stecker of 710 ESPN Seattle reports the organization is being careful with Hancock's workload after shoulder fatigue led to the 2020 first-round pick being shut down twice by the Travelers last season. Hancock has logged just 22 innings across his six starts, with his last two outings marking the first time he's reached the five-inning mark.