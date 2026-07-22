Mariners' Emerson Hancock: Logs quality start in no-decision

Hancock did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the Reds, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk across six innings. He struck out three.

Hancock was struck in the hand by a comebacker in his last start before the All-Star break, forcing him out of the game after 1.2 innings. However, X-rays came back negative, and Hancock was able to turn in a quality start Wednesday, picking up where he left off in the first half of the season. Prior to the break, Hancock had allowed just one run on seven hits across 14.1 innings in his last three outings. His ERA now sits at 3.16 through 19 starts (105.1 innings) this season with a 1.01 WHIP and 97:26 K:BB. Hancock is tentatively in line to face the Dodgers at home his next time out.