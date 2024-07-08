Share Video

The Mariners optioned Hancock to Triple-A Tacoma on Monday.

Hancock was called up from Tacoma to make a spot start in Saturday's loss to the Blue Jays, giving up two runs on six hits and one walk over four innings. With Bryan Woo (hamstring) set to return from the 15-day injured list week, Hancock is headed back to Tacoma to rejoin its rotation.

