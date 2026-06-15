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Mariners' Emerson Hancock: Rare letdown in third loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Hancock (5-3) took the loss Sunday against the Nationals, allowing six runs on nine hits and no walks in four innings. He struck out four.

Four of the hits allowed went for extra bases Sunday in what was Hancock's season-worst outing virtually across the board. The 27-year-old right-hander gave up a season-high six runs and nine hits, also fanning a season-low two in his shortest start of the year. Hancock will try to flush Sunday's outing in his next scheduled appearance at home against Boston, still holding an outstanding 3.28 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 75:17 K:BB over 79.2 frames.

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