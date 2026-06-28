Mariners' Emerson Hancock: Rebounds in no-decision

Hancock did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Guardians, allowing one run on five hits and three walks while striking out six over 5.2 innings.

Hancock bounced back nicely after consecutive five-run outings, holding Cleveland to just one hit through his first four innings. The Guardians finally broke through in the fifth, opening the frame with three straight singles before a sacrifice fly accounted for the lone run against the right-hander. Hancock exited in line for the win, but Seattle's bullpen surrendered five runs in the eighth inning to erase the lead. He now owns a 3.47 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 87:22 K:BB across 90.2 innings and is lined up to have his next outing at home against Toronto.