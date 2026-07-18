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Mariners' Emerson Hancock: Set to start Wednesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Hancock (hand) is slated to start Wednesday's game against the Reds, Tim Booth of The Seattle Times reports.

Hancock exited his final start before the All-Star break Sunday after getting hit on the hand by a comebacker. X-rays came back negative after the game, and now that he's had extra time to recover thanks to the intermission and a move to the back of the rotation, he'll be able to make his next start without having to spend time on the IL. The 27-year-old righty currently boasts a 3.17 ERA and 1.01 WHIP for the season and has conceded just one run in his last 14.1 innings.

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