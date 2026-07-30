Mariners' Emerson Hancock: Takes fifth loss

Hancock (6-5) allowed three runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out five over five innings to take the loss versus the Dodgers on Wednesday.

Hancock held his own in a tough matchup, but the Mariners' offense didn't give him much in the way of help. He ended up allowing a total of five runs over 19.2 innings across four games in July, adding a 15:5 K:BB in the month. The right-hander has maintained a 3.26 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 102:27 K:BB through 110.1 innings over 20 starts. His name has swirled in trade rumors as a candidate to get moved to clear the Mariners' logjam of starting pitchers, so it's unclear if he'll remain with Seattle past Monday's deadline. If he doesn't get dealt, he's tentatively lined up for a home start versus the Tigers.