Swanson (elbow) struck out one in a perfect inning during Friday's 4-3 loss to the Red Sox.
Swanson missed a month with right elbow inflammation. He was effective in his return, throwing 17 pitches (12 strikes) to complete his first inning since May 10. Prior to his stint on the injured list, he gave up runs in consecutive outings, though those were the first runs on his ledger all year. He owns a 1.20 ERA, 0.73 WHIP, 22:1 K:BB and three holds in 15 innings across 14 appearances overall, so he could be in line for some high-leverage work.
