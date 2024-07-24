Santos was removed from Wednesday's game against the Angels due to an apparent injury, Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com reports.
Santos was called for a balk in the eighth inning and looked to be in pain immediately afterward, prompting a visit from a trainer. It wasn't immediately apparent what was bothering him.
