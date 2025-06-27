Ford will join the Mariners in Arlington, Texas, on Friday, though it's not certain that he'll be officially called up to the big-league roster, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Ford could end up simply spending some time on the taxi squad rather than getting his first big-league call-up, but he may be needed on the Mariners roster if Mitch Garver, who exited Thursday's game against Minnesota after being hit in the jaw by a foul ball, needs to go on the IL. Ford is one of baseball's top catching prospects and has shined with Triple-A Tacoma this season, posting a .311/.426/.469 slash line with eight homers, 43 RBI and three stolen bases over 60 games. If he does get officially promoted, Ford would probably log just a few starts per week, primarily on days when Cal Raleigh is given a break from catching duties.