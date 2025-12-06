The Mariners traded Ford to the Nationals on Saturday alongside minor-league pitcher Isaac Lyon in exchange for Jose Ferrer, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Ford spent most of the 2025 campaign at Triple-A Tacoma, where he slashed .283/.408/.460 with 16 homers, 74 RBI and 68 runs scored across 458 plate appearances. He managed to reach the big leagues toward the end of the regular season but only appeared in eight games for the Mariners, going 1-for-6 at the plate. The 22-year-old Ford will now join Keibert Ruiz (concussion), Riley Adams and Drew Millas (finger) in the battle for Washington's starting catcher job -- a race that figures to be wide open considering none of the four candidates posted an OPS above .600 over at least 100 plate appearances in 2025.