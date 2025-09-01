Ford's contract was selected from Triple-A Tacoma on Monday.

One of the best catching prospects in the game, Ford is now the third catcher on Seattle's roster, joining Cal Raleigh and Mitch Garver. The 22-year-old Ford slashed .283/.408/.460 with 16 home runs and seven steals in 97 games at Triple-A. Despite being one of the youngest players at Triple-A, Ford's 0.84 BB/K is the 15th best mark among qualified Triple-A hitters and his seven steals were the second most among Triple-A backstops.