Ford is slashing .313/.427/.490 with eight home runs, three steals and a 17.2 percent strikeout rate in 50 games for Triple-A Tacoma.

The 5-foot-10 catcher has only attempted five steals after swiping 35 bases in 116 games at Double-A a year ago, but otherwise he's having his best season to date. If the Mariners want to be buyers at the deadline, Ford could be used to get impactful big-league pieces back, but as things stand he's blocked by Cal Raleigh in Seattle and is not yet on the 40-man roster.