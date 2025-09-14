Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Hits 10th homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Crawford went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a double in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Angels.
Crawford connected in the fourth inning for his 10th homer of the season, though this was his first since Aug. 3 versus the Rangers. The shortstop has four multi-hit efforts over his last seven games, going 9-for-25 (.360) in that span. For the season, he's at a .264/.353/.362 slash line with 51 RBI, 64 runs scored, eight stolen bases and 22 doubles across 145 contests.
