Lamb, who went 1-for-3 with a double in a win over the Angels on Monday, is hitting just .167 (2-for-12) in his first five games with the Mariners.

The veteran does have a pair of walks and a run in addition to Monday's two-bagger, but Lamb has also struck out at a 28.6 percent clip in that sample of 14 plate appearances. Lamb saw time at both third base and left field Monday, and the start at the hot corner was his first of 2022 overall.