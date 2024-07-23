Clase started in left field and went 1-for-3 in a loss to the Angels on Monday.

The rookie was in the starting nine for the first time since July 11 -- the first appearance of his current big-league stint -- and as he did in that contest, he commemorated the occasion with a single. Clase figures to continue seeing occasional opportunity in right field while Dominic Canzone (thigh) remains sidelined, but Monday's start saw him slot into left field as part of the domino effect of the absence of Julio Rodriguez (ankle), who is considered day-to-day.