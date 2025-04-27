Clase was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo and designated the 27th player for Sunday's doubleheader against the Yankees. He's starting in left field and batting eighth in the first game.

The 22-year-old missed out on Toronto's Opening Day roster but will join the big club for Sunday's twin bill. Clase has been off to a hot start at Buffalo this year with 12 steals and a .364/.475/.424 slash line through 21 games.