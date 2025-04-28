Clase was optioned back to Triple-A Buffalo following Sunday's doubleheader with the Yankees, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Clase was called up to serve as the team's 27th man versus New York, going 0-for-4 with a strikeout while starting at designated hitter in the team's 11-2 loss in Game 1. The 23-year-old will now wait for his next chance to join the major-league roster at some point later this season.