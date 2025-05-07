The Blue Jays recalled Clase from Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday.

Clase was called up April 27 to serve as the Blue Jays' 27th player for their doubleheader against the Yankees, when he went 0-for-4 with one strikeout. Clase has started his season in Triple-A strongly, slashing .315/.419/.371 with 15 stolen bases, 10 runs scored and one RBI in 106 plate appearances. Clase will most likely be used as a defensive substitute and pinch runner for the Blue Jays, but he'll start in left field and bat ninth against the Angels on Wednesday. Toronto optioned Alan Roden to Triple-A to make room on the 26-man roster for Clase.