Clase went 1-for-4 with an RBI double in a win over the Reds on Tuesday.

Clase, who was just called up from Triple-A Tacoma on Monday, opened the scoring on the night with a timely double in the fourth inning that plated Mitch Garver. It was the rookie's second hit and RBI in as many big-league games, as he'd also knocked in a run via a single in his debut Monday. Clase has drawn starts in left field in each of his first pair of contests, and he's expected to continue in a near everyday role while Dominic Canzone (shoulder) is on the injured list.