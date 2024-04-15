Clase will start in left field and bat eighth in Monday's game versus the Reds.

It will be the major-league debut of Clase, who was recalled earlier Monday to take Dominic Canzone's (shoulder) spot on the roster. According to Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM, Mariners manager Scott Servais said Monday that Clase will play while he's with the big club, so it sounds like he could see the lion's share of starts in left field while Canzone is out. The 21-year-old has slashed .311/.396/.622 with two homers, three steals and a 12:7 K:BB with Triple-A Tacoma this season and is worth a look in deeper fantasy leagues.