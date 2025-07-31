Polanco went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a loss to the Athletics on Wedneday.

Polanco's homer was a two-run shot in the seventh inning that reduced Seattle's deficit from three runs to one. The long ball was his 17th of the campaign, marking the most he has hit during a regular season since he went deep 33 times for Minnesota in 2021. Part of Polanco's increase in production this year has been due to health. He's had a few nagging issues but has been able to play in 90 games so far after averaging just 100 regular-season contests over the pat three campaigns.