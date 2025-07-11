Polanco went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Thursday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Yankees.

Polanco, who has now posted at least one hit in seven of his last nine games, is really starting heat up in the power department. The veteran infielder has now smashed three homers over his first 29 at-bats of the month of July. Over his last 58 plate appearances (14 games), Polanco is also slashing an effective .240/.345/.500 with four doubles, seven RBI, seven walks and seven runs scored.