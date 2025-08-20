Polanco is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's contest in Philadelphia.

The switch-hitting Polanco has now been excluded from the lineup for the third time in the Mariners' last four matchups versus left-handed starters, as southpaw Jesus Luzardo will be on the hill for Philadelphia on Wednesday. Polanco -- who is slashing just .242/.286/.348 versus lefties this season -- will again give way to Mitch Garver at designated hitter.