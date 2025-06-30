Polanco will miss a third straight start in Monday's series opener against the Royals due to left knee soreness but is expected back in the lineup Tuesday, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

Polanco tweaked his surgically repaired knee while stumbling over first base in a game last week against the White Sox. The good news is Polanco met over the weekend with the doctor that performed his offseason operation, and he was given clearance to play. Mitch Garver is serving as Seattle's designated hitter for Monday's game versus the Royals.