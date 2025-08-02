Mariners' Jorge Polanco: Getting break Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Polanco isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rangers.
After starting the second half 11-for-46 (.239) with two homers, six RBI and eight runs scored through 14 games, Polanco will get a chance to rest his legs Saturday. With the 32-year-old out, Cole Young will cover second base, and Cal Raleigh will serve as the DH while Mitch Garver starts at catcher.
