Polanco isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rangers.

After starting the second half 11-for-46 (.239) with two homers, six RBI and eight runs scored through 14 games, Polanco will get a chance to rest his legs Saturday. With the 32-year-old out, Cole Young will cover second base, and Cal Raleigh will serve as the DH while Mitch Garver starts at catcher.