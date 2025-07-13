Mariners' Jorge Polanco: Idle Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Polanco is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.
Polanco will get a breather to close out the Mariners' first-half schedule after he had started in each of the team's last seven games. Cal Raleigh will get a day off from catching and will replace Polanco at designated hitter.
