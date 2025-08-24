Polanco went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Sunday's 11-4 win over the Athletics.

Polanco picked up his first steal since Aug. 6 versus the White Sox. The infielder is up to six steals on eight attempts this season, his most thefts in any of the last four years. He's added a .247/.314/.444 slash line with 19 home runs, 55 RBI, 47 runs scored and 15 doubles. Polanco is batting just .228 (13-for-57) with three extra-base hits over 18 contests this month.