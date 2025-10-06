Polanco went 3-for-4 with two solo home runs in Sunday's win over the Tigers in Game 2 of the American League Division Series.

Polanco played hero for the Mariners, putting the team on the board with a home run off Detroit ace Tarik Skubal in the fourth inning and adding another homer against Skubal in the sixth. It's a performance that will long be remembered in Seattle, as Polanco set the stage for the team to eventually take the lead for good in the eighth inning, after it took the loss to Troy Melton and company in Game 1. Polanco finished the regular season with a .329/.380/.634 slash line in September and may have saved the season in the club's second playoff game of 2025.