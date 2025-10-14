Polanco went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run in Monday's 10-3 victory over the Blue Jays in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series.

Polanco proved yet again to be a clutch hitter for the Mariners this postseason, launching a three-run homer in the top of the fifth inning to put his club ahead 6-3. This marks his third long ball of the playoffs, with his previous two coming against Detroit ace Tarik Skubal in Game 2 of the ALDS.