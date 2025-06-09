Polanco went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Angels.

It was Polanco's first multi-hit game since April 29, as he's been stuck in a deep slump at the plate for over a month now. Over his last 31 games, the veteran infielder is batting .163 (16-for-98) with one home run, three doubles and six RBI. Polanco remains limited as a designated hitter and left-handed batter due to a side injury from earlier this year, as he routinely starts on the bench versus southpaws and last appeared defensively back on May 6, and it's fair to wonder if the issue is hampering his performance at the dish in any way.