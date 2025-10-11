Polanco went 1-for-6 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Game 5 of the ALDS against the Tigers on Friday.

Polanco drew a walk in the seventh inning before scoring on an RBI single from Leo Rivas to tie the game at two apiece. The score remained unchanged until the bottom of the 15th inning, when Polanco drove a single into right field with the bases loaded to walk off the Tigers and give the M's their first ALCS berth since 2001. Despite his heroics, the 32-year-old infielder has gone just 4-for-22 (.182) at the plate in the postseason.