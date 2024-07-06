Polanco isn't in Seattle's lineup Saturday versus the Blue Jays.
Saturday will mark the third straight game that Polanco hasn't started, with Dylan Moore starting at second base for the second time in a row. The 31-year-old has put up a career-low .576 OPS through 208 plate appearances, although he has recorded a base hit in five of his last six games.
More News
-
Mariners' Jorge Polanco: On bench again•
-
Mariners' Jorge Polanco: Getting breather Thursday•
-
Mariners' Jorge Polanco: Contributes RBI, steal in loss•
-
Mariners' Jorge Polanco: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Mariners' Jorge Polanco: Struggles in return from IL•
-
Mariners' Jorge Polanco: Reinstated from injured list•