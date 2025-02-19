Polanco (knee) was spotted taking swings off a pitching machine during Wednesday's full-squad workout, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Polanco is heading into his second season in Seattle after he re-signed with the Mariners in late January on a one-year, $7.75 million deal that includes a $6 million mutual option for 2026. The 31-year-old endured a rough debut season in Seattle, slashing .213/.296/.355 while striking out in a career-worst 29.2 percent of his 469 plate appearances. He was limited to 118 games due to hamstring and knee injuries and needed surgery in October to repair damage to the patellar tendon of his left knee, but reports earlier in the offseason suggested that he would be fully cleared for baseball activities by January. Polanco seems to have recovered as anticipated and isn't operating with any reported restrictions in the first week of camp, but like many veteran players, he may not be immediately rushed into game action when the Mariners open their Cactus League schedule Friday. In addition to easing himself back from the injury, Polanco will also be adjusting to a position change this spring. In an effort to keep him healthier this season, the Mariners will move Polanco to third base after he played exclusively in the field at second base in 2024.