Mariners' Jorge Polanco: Taking seat Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Polanco is absent from the lineup for Friday's game against the Cubs.
It's a routine day off for Polanco, who had started each of the previous 13 contests. The Mariners will go with Mitch Garver at designated hitter and Cole Young at second base in Friday's series opener.
