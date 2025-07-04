Polanco went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and two doubles in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Royals.

Polanco opened the scoring with a fourth-inning solo shot. He had gone just 3-for-24 (.125) over his previous seven games, which included a three-game stint out of the lineup due to knee soreness. His homer Thursday was his first since June 13 versus the Guardians. Polanco is now at 12 homers, 39 RBI, 27 runs scored, 11 doubles and three stolen bases while slashing .253/.308/.451 on the year.