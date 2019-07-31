Caballero was traded from the Diamondbacks to the Mariners on Wednesday in exchange for Mike Leake.

Caballero has appeared in 43 games for High-A Visalia this season, posting a .268/.388/.396 slash line with three home runs and 28 stolen bases. Per Greg Johns of MLB.com, the 22-year-old is recovering from a wrist injury and will head to the Arizona Rookie League to rehab before joining High-A Modesto when fully healthy.