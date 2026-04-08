Yankees' Jose Caballero: Getting rest day Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Caballero is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Athletics.
Caballero started each of the first 10 games this season at shortstop, but he'll get some rest Wednesday. Ryan McMahon is making his first-ever professional start at shortstop, while Amed Rosario will handle third base for the Yankees.
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