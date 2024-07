The Mariners have selected Caron with the 121st overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

The catcher saw his power emerge this season with Nebraska, leading him to a Big Ten Conference Tournament MVP Award after he homered six times in six games. Caron has a pull-heavy approach and can chase breaking pitches, but he does make enough contact to offer some optimism his power will play in the pros. He'll also need to improve his defense to stick behind the plate.