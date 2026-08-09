Mariners' Josh Naylor: Big game in loss

Naylor went 3-for-4 with two solo home runs, a double and a stolen base in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Rays.

Naylor was the engine of the Mariners' offense in this contest, accounting for three of their eight hits. He had gone 0-for-9 over his previous three games, but he was batting .328 over the first 16 contests after the All-Star break before he hit the mini-slump. Naylor has struggled in the power department this season -- Saturday's performance got him to the 10-homer mark. He's added 23 steals, 42 RBI, 44 runs scored and 17 doubles while batting .262 with a .698 OPS through 110 contests.