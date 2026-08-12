Mariners' Josh Naylor: Checking back into starting nine

Naylor (wrist) will start at first base and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Yankees.

The Mariners kept Naylor on the bench during Tuesday's 4-1 loss due to a sore right wrist, but the 29-year-old looks like he's made enough improvement overnight to rejoin the lineup for the second game of the series in New York. While Naylor has remained active on the basepaths in 2026 with 23 steals in 28 attempts, he's seen his power production taper off dramatically. His ISO has dropped nearly 60 points, going from .168 in 2025 to .109 this season.