Naylor was removed from Thursday's game against the White Sox with an apparent injury, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Naylor didn't seem very comfortable at the plate during either of his at-bats Thursday, and he was taken out of the game after grounding out to end the third inning. The Mariners haven't yet said what is bothering the 28-year-old first baseman, but more details will presumably come after he's evaluated by the training staff.