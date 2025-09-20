Naylor went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 4-0 win over Houston.

The big fly was the fourth of the month for Naylor, who was also able to attain the first 20-homer, 20-steal campaign of his career. Remarkably, the first baseman has recorded 16 pilfers in just 48 games since joining the Mariners. For the season, Naylor has been a five-category fantasy stud with a .289 batting average, 20 round trippers, 87 RBI, 78 runs scored and 27 thefts through 141 contests.