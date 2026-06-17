Mariners' Josh Naylor: Out again Wednesday

Naylor (shin/wrist) isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles.

As expected, Naylor will miss a second consecutive start following his removal from Sunday's game while he continues to recover from shin and wrist injuries. However, manager Dan Wilson said Wednesday that he expects Naylor to return to the lineup Thursday, per Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times, so the first baseman doesn't seem to be at risk of spending time on the IL. Miles Mastrobuoni will start at first Wednesday and bat ninth.